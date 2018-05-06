Transcript for Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape charges

We want to start with Harvey Weinstein. Entering a not guilty plea to rape and criminal sex act charges of grand jury indicted him. Last week on charges involving two women Eyewitness News reporter Derek Waller joining us live outside the court. Along Manhattan. With the details there. It. Get good afternoon to you Weinstein pleading not guilty in those charges involving does she win it and now his legal team is. Considering whether to ask the judge to use a split this case. It is two separate cases Weinstein walked into criminal court just before 10 o'clock. With his attorney Ben Pratt and a grand jury indicted Weinstein on charges he raped a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous. The second accuser is a full born actress by the name of Lucy Evans she says the formal movie studio had forced her to perform a sex act on him. Once he's lawyer taking heat for his so called casting counts events appearing to put some of the blame on the alleged victims. In a statement Manhattan district attorney cy Vance said that if they did recent assault on the integrity of the survivors. Legal process is reprehensible. Collapse of the hearing draft and reiterated they are planning to flights. Racism terrible crime. And he has the night these allegations. And that's terrible crime as rate this is equally reprehensible to be falsely accused of rape. Well something that Nelson came up in court this new civil lawsuit from. Three other accusers one of them Melissa Thompson. Claims she was cold war's into handing over information about her case. To an attorney that used to work for Weinsteins. Legal team apparently does lawyer who had recently left the farm was still I do see the old firm's email system. A breath and say he was not aware of benefits hide it said that. But he would not use any of that information never appeared in his email in court. Suited Thompson become a party to this case Weinstein is due back in court on September 20. We live in lower Manhattan and don't while channel seven Eyewitness News.

