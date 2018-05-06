Transcript for Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape and criminal sexual act charges

Welcoming to ABC news live I am well read lots to get to around the country and the world today is Tuesday. June 5 we start out in Hawaii where a volcano continues to rage wreaking destructive habit. Everywhere in its path for nearly a month now and have it down in Washington DC where president trump. Disinvited the Philadelphia Eagles weren't it we're scheduled to celebrate their Super Bowl championship. At the White House today lots to get into the air but we start. In New York City where there was a hearing today for Harvey Weinstein. Facing an indictment on two counts of rape and one of criminal sexual act our parent to terrorists is there Aaron. What has happened at the courthouse so far today. How's it very brief appearance for Harvey Weinstein he shuffled into court will. And you can see that this from behind me he's used to red carpet photographers but. These circumstances are far different. Harvey Weinstein was called in to court to plead not guilty to a three count indictment returned by agree injury here in Manhattan last week. He answered not guilty in a soft voice when asked how he pleads. And then sat there and answered a few questions from the judge before shuffling back out he wore dark jeans and a laser and a white shirt. I'm really didn't say much at all during the proceedings leaving most of the talking to his defense attorney and Brockman. Said that Weinstein would vigorously defend itself. Now aired what can we expect to happen next as this. Case moves toward trial. You know if that's just it it's just going to wind its way. Through an ordinary criminal prosecution even though the defense attorney said there are some unique circumstances to this case that make it far from an ordinary prosecution. Harvey Weinstein did not invent the term casting couch and Brockman has said. But he is now being accused. Of rape and forcible criminal sex act and and Bronfman said it's his duty. Two defend him against those charges which. He may do by trying to split the case in to two. Rothman said there's no discernible pattern that he sees between the two allegations they are about eight to ten years apart. And so he may try to put Harvey Weinstein on trial twice we'll see if it ultimately gets that far for their part. Prosecutors said that they are just going to move forward answering the defense's motions and the next time Harvey Weinstein has to be back here in court is September 20. Based on legal precedent and this evidence at hand. What is the outlook for Weinstein. And his defense team moving forward. You know Harvey Weinstein it is certainly facing an uphill climb he has two accusers one of them is this it Evans who in 2004 says that. Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on her. The other accuser who says that Weinstein rate here in a midtown hotel has not been identified publicly. But her allegation is the most serious that Weinstein faces. For his defense. They have already tried to cast doubt. On the motives of these accusers and on the extraordinary pressure that the defense says prosecutors had been under to bring a case and in fact in court today. The defense attorney brought up. The new York city police department which mocked. The prosecutors for for waiting until now to bring a criminal charge against Harvey Weinstein the defense said there is undue pressure. And that the case was rushed and they are now about who vigorously. To defend Weinstein as reprehensible as the crime rate may be the defense attorney said today it is equally reprehensible. For someone to be falsely accuse. Of course prosecutors will say there is. No false accusation here Weinstein committed these crimes and he is confined to this state and Connecticut while he awaits. Eric deters the outside the courthouse where Harvey Weinstein has pled not guilty. Judy charges of rape brought against him and we now move to Washington DC where last night in a series of tweets president Donald Trump. Disinvited. The Philadelphia Eagles from their scheduled Super Bowl championship ceremony today and we have with us now at the White House. Correspondent and Eagles fan I should mention. Karen Travers Karen thank you for joining us lots to get into and I guess I'll just leave it to you by saying how did we get here and where we go next. Well good morning well I think many people in Philadelphia or even surprise that this event at the white house with schedule because. Very quickly after the Eagles won the Super Bowl you had several athletes say. If they got invited to the White House they were not going to go because they did not like the president's criticisms last season about the NFL the anthem protests and they didn't agree with his policies. So the fact it was scheduled was notable but I am told by a source close to the players that. In the last couple of days the White House had been reaching out to the teen asking how many players would actually be coming. When he heard that it could be less than it does it making it is it's the White House today the president decided to go ahead and canceled out of banks. How will that we'll still be in and at the White House today with the White House is calling a celebration of America act. He says they will loudly and proudly play the National Anthem and then US Marine Corps base and we'll be there and the army chorus but the question is. About a thousand Eagles fans were invited to show up for this event and it's outline. How many of them still come now that the players they were hoping to be an honor that he into the Super Bowl championship will not be here. This type of this invitation thing has happened before with president dropped notably in September. When he canceled potentially scheduled event with the Golden State Warriors who said they were not going to come to celebrate their 2017. NBA title he took specific shots there at stepped curry one of the most notable figures in the NBA. What sort of pattern has president trump established here with these cancellations and dis invitations for certain teams. Who will Rangel and stayed with uninvited to the White House they said that they were still going to do events here in Washington. They were in town to play the Washington Wizards the local NB eighteen. And instead of making that it's the White House they met with local schools students and it took some of those kids to the national museum of African American history and culture. The players said they wanted to stay away from politics they're trying to ride the ball above all of that in. Did down in my head with the president on some of those criticisms he has launched against their teens. The Eagles I am told were also planning to do a couple community events today in Washington the teen said we're all going down everybody's making his trip to the to Washington some can decide to go to the White House others can decide to do community events there were couples scheduled. But yesterday once the White House canceled the event with the Eagles team management told the players the whole trip to why Washington is off. Then those events were canceled as well but I am told 100%. They are gonna be rescheduled for sometime this summer. Karen in her Eagles green as the Fed head has headache you opt for your perspective from the White House we turn now. To an Eagles and sports perspective to see how the team is feeling and and what this means for the sporting world at large and its relationship. With president Donald Trump in the administration. And for that we turn to Jason reed senior writer for the undefeated at ESPN's Jason thank you for joining us this morning. How happy Eagles responded to these developments in the past 24 hours organizationally. And individually. We are talking from sources probably. It is a very difficult situation. First of all with the team really wasn't even inform her blind sided by this you know the the president of the White House came out with a statement. And it was me clear that they were not welcome at the White House. And it was a very difficult thing because there was some people organization really what it's want to make this trip. That the players the the team personnel. Bill a lot of people felt like OK coming to Washington. Will be a good thing or things that we can do via their community events plan. Their plan to business school so the players who were not going to attend the White House. We're gonna make good use of their time in Washington DC but the organization decided that when the White House canceled the trip. They weren't going to go to. To be 22 Washington DC they were gonna stay back in Philadelphia and basically just make it work they so. It is a very difficult situation and a lot of the players lot of people who were division we're not happy with the way this example. Looking at the relationship more broadly between sports teams and leagues and owners and present from. The president today tweeted about all the other teams that have visited him and his administration in the White House and if you look a little. Skeptically are critically at the list its the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros both baseball teams that's predominantly white sport with a white been. Alabama and clans and college football that. Is trump space right there the Pittsburgh Penguins a hockey team a very white sport. And that the New England Patriots who of course. Are owned by Bob Kraft coached by Bill Belichick and start all by Tom Brady who have all been vocal trump supporters trump considers them. His best friends. My question to you is. Did he historically teams visiting. The White House that's never been a political thing now it seems to be. What do you take away from all that now that there's a precedent teams going and he's not even being an. Well it's really just a reflection of the times in which we live. Remember the Golden State Warriors decided to go to the African Americans name. Instead of going to the White House they were they were not he extended the invitation to column it was back and worth about. Well are they welcome whether or not but at the end of the day they'd been with the African American Museum in. You know ever since President Reagan Ronald Reagan had teams coming to the White House an annual basis to celebrate championships it's something that really is just. Part of the normally it's it's what we do. And now in these highly charged political times we see that's no longer advocates and I think the take away is. This is pretty much the way things are gonna stay for some time as long as this administration. Has the policies that it does that are going to be. Members of the sporting world are going to be athletes specifically African American athletes by and large who we're not gonna wanna participate in things that occur at the White House. I go. The whole thing about this happened six which the president opted this the rooms as it relates to to Philadelphia Eagles because not one member of the Philadelphia Eagles took me. But this is an issue that the president has hammered and owners want and it appears this year he's gonna continue to hammer them. The White House we'll be playing the National Anthem loudly and proudly today the Philadelphia Eagles though will not be there uninvited disinvited. By president trump Jason Reid of the undefeated that you so much we're gonna stage now. In Washington DC and in trump world. Paul man a has had views. It is he's he has had his bail revoked or the special counsel Robert Mueller has suggested it required requested. That he had his bail revoked and you give us some clarity on as to why that might happen. We have Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas alongside and yesterday. Special counsel Robert Mueller wants revoked bail the former campaign. Chairman Paul and sport for allegedly tampering. With witnesses in the larger Russia probe and my first question to you is. What exactly is manna fort alleged human design that would violate the terms of his release. We'll either very serious allegations the lead the charges. That man at fort sought out two witnesses. And attempted to affect. Their potential testimony or interaction with special counsel's. Investigators. Namely one is say. That. He believes or that person Wednesday they are unidentified witnesses other than to say that they are public. Relations executives one of them claims that the contact was to suborn perjury IE. To get that official to lie about. Activity into regarding two lobbying. That is the latest ad men of what was doing. That the government is claiming that map would engage in a massive conspiracy. To funnel our offshore dollars and not pay taxes on them and also that he was. Acting as a foreign agent and did not registered namely that he was working with Ukrainian officials that were. Tied to Vladimir Putin and that he had not. Allow the United States government to know about an activity with. How would the special counsel's office had learned about. Manna for trying to tamper with witnesses and then how would they be so confident as to take these steps now against man afforded revoking. He's been. Great question we don't know exactly how they found out about these witnesses but will we knew we do know is that two of the witnesses. Are apparently apparently cooperating with the government in that they have turned over. Encrypted text messages. Involving manna for. And the government kinds of those and text messages suggest that metaphor it was in fact trying to. Make contact and tamper with those witnesses now. The bottom line in in most criminal investigations. Once someone is charged. You're not supposed to be contacting people that the government. Particularly the FBI might want to interview. And that's what the government's alleging they've gone to the court and are asking the judge to either. Put him in jail pending trial. Or to place more restrictions on his current home confinement he's currently under. Home confinement with some restrictions. The government's asking for more restrictions or to put him in jail. Now Peter before we let you go briefly. How does this affect a Russia probe writ large. Other than the bottom line is you know map for it in many of his supporters say but this is really it has been about is Muller trying to pressure. Paul metaphor who was a former campaign chairman. Into cooperating. With the Russia pro they want to know what he might know in that regard. The government through tort in this case is going to be that this is based on his actions. They allege was happened during. The proceedings core proceedings leading up to his upcoming trial and that. At least some of these contacts took place after his former business partner Rick gates agreed to plead guilty and to cooperate with federal authorities. Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas giving us the latest on Paul man a fork. As everything going on there relates to the broader context of the Russian probe and we move now. To a tragic story down in Guatemala where on Sunday to Fuego volcano or the volcano of fire erupted killing dozens. With more to come and we have Victor Kendall on the ground there are setting the scene for us Victor what can you tell us from the scene in Guatemala. We are right in front of the book on that waigel that is the volcano that caused all this destruction. It just within the past twenty minutes we're seeing these plumes that combination. Of ash and gas rising from the volcano now making its way down those desperate search and rescue missions continued overnight. Leash 69 people were killed when it erupted Sunday without warning spewing rock dust and ash. It barreled down the side of the volcano at speeds upwards of 100 miles per hour temperatures up thirteen hundred degrees. Panicked residents fleeing that deadly plume that blacked out the sky it was scene forty miles away in Guatemala City. 3000 people were forced to evacuate more than 18100 who were able to escape no staying in shelters. So many towns just placated ash including right here in Antigua. It rained overnight and there is a lot more rain in the forecast leading to some new concerns the potential. For mudslides. Victor thank you for the latest in this sad scene in Guatemala and we stay. With volcanoes this time in Hawaii where the volcano on the big island has been raging. For nearly a month at first erupted in 1983. And has been spouting off since then but that the most recent eruption the most recent Fisher. Has been rather serious it's been destroying everything in its path lava making its way. From up in the mountains all the way down through residential areas into the ocean below and we have will car on the ground there today give us an update. On what exactly is going on on the big island and its falcon. Good morning well longer than we view the ground here on the big island and it always always field. It's the longest road a little different ways and mountain about a hundred pounds behind. The output optional but Harrington went to college and all of those problems. The to a Wednesday come up here. I. That I think it's too if you witness. With Walt reflecting. Although the rental occupancy. Handled gave a long got reads like that actually a river of walled off. Blowing out the oceans. Still Gary fluid situation residents fill London earlier in this boy. It appears as though something will go. It is a harrowing apocalyptic scene think you will we move now to Arizona. Where police have linked. A man to six killings over the span. Of several days all seemingly related to his 2011 divorce. Not gotten has the latest. It will were actually standing right outside the extended stay America where. White LaMont Jones holed up for an extended period of time my old. And this is where this tact teams moved in yesterday. A quarter and they went up to his room he fired upon and they retreated a little bit and it blasted tear gas and other chemical agents into his room. Educates entered a robot that robot determined that he had shot himself but not before actually. Firing back gun into his computer. Apparently trying to destroy evidence right now what we know is that he methodically. Tried to kill people that were somehow involved. Which is acrimonious bitter divorce back in 2009 this divorce was so nasty. That it lasted nearly a decade. Law enforcement officials tells me he went after psychiatrists and lawyers involved in that and it. His first victim was doctor Steven Pitt now pit examined not only Dwight Jones but also his ex wife. Doctor Connie Jones. Nearly a decade owed I think about the animosity and hatred that must've been Welling up in like truancy kept this inside for so many years he would after Steven Pitt. Killing of rights outside his office that's Thursday. Friday he goes after doctor Connie Jones. Divorce lawyer she's auditor office but. Two paralegals are key guns then down then he goes to another psychologist office apparently involved in this case in the divorce case and she's not there so he kills the next person he sees which is doctor Maher or Marshall Levine who is a former clinical psychologist. And now a hip no therapist. There are two additional victims in at this point. Law enforcement isn't certain how they were involved in why they were targeted or were killed miles from where we are standing right now. The biggest question is does remain at this point is. Not only why he did this but were there other people on this target list. What caused him to snap now if this points. Police suspect that there were other targets he may have been going for other people and so in many ways we're very fortunate that he was thwarted before then. One word of caution though bites Saturday and Sunday both. Doctor Cuddy he owns the ex wife and her lawyer had alerted authorities that they believed. That. Dwight Jones was the shooter here that was terrorizing this town for over a hundred hours now police started to do you sort of cell phone surveillance on him. And it was at that point that he ended up killing that. Elderly couple his final two victims police are. Apologetic they wish they'd been able to stop those last two killings but they simply word on him at that only. Physically began detailed in later in the day on Sunday. It bit basically I finished cleaning up. His hotel room it's pretty big mess because they fired all the tear gas canisters in the air but Ida B set time before this have count gets back to business. And obviously. Law enforcement is can continue poring over every facet of Dwight Jones life. For some time. Will. Tragic scene in Arizona Matt thank you for keeping us updated on that. They're eight states with primary in mid term elections and votes today. We go out to the biggest one of all California where are now Mary Alice parks. Is located. This race Mary Alice. Has national implications they say all politics are local but the outcome of today's primary and and the general in November is going to matter a lot. For the balance of power in the House of Representatives. What is the scene in California as the country watches. And Marty you're right. There are eight ST seats boating sorry eight states voting tonight but here's a fact for you one and eight Americans. Lives here in California. So what happens tonight in California while not just impact the rest of the country but actually represents just a huge part of it. A lot of the conversational focus on some congressional. House districts there's some of the most competitive in the country. Like you said they could determine that balance of power in congress. In the fall. Democrats in California have been really focused on seven congressional districts. That are held by Republicans but we're Hillary Clinton won. Four of those districts located in Orange County that's a really traditionally Republican conclave. But it's also more affluent area highly educated and Democrats are really interested at those districts went for Hillary Clinton based on opening there. But not help with so much energy and so much attention and so many candidates on the ballot Democrats are worried that they could fall victim. To too much of a good paying the state has this weird jungle primary system where the top two vote getters. It Vance of the general regardless of party. And they're worried that in some of those Orange County district they can get boxed out from the general. I'm glad you mentioned the jungle primary it seems rather can a ballistic and it's it's pretty wild out there from everything that we've been hearing. What what's the significance of having. That system as opposed to the more traditional system we see in our country. Where a candidate from each party rises to the top and they square off head to head Democrat Republican or what happened. He was designed based sad to help encouraged. Communication across the aisle so that. Candidates weren't just appealing to Democrats that we're just trying to sell themselves as the best Democrat. But they were her putting party aside and were an an and responding to independents and Republicans. Sort of putting party on the back burner it's remember that independents make up a huge child. Of the elect tree here in California actually for the first time there are more independents and there are Republicans. In this state. But now the effect this year is is your right it's a weird system you have parties both parties engaged in I'd sort of gamesmanship trying. To strategize around this system it's created some interesting bedfellows. Are Democrats and some racist are not only boosting air guy. But or gal but also boosting some lower tier Republicans to try to. Messed with the numbers and get their Democrats the rail so by and large voters sort of confused and in a lot of instant it frustrated with this system. They want to make sure that there are candidates from both parties. On the ballots in a lot of cases and and it's some of these really competitive house districts that might not be the case. Mary Alice parks deep in the jumble stay safe out there. You can see Mary Alice tonight on our live coverage of the huge votes tonight our coverage begins lot 10 PM eastern. On ABC news live that'll do it for us here today if they ought that ABC news live 14 hours a day seven days a week. We've got you covered everywhere you want.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.