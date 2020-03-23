Transcript for Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the corona virus the head of the state correctional officers union says Weinstein was tested at a state prison in New York while serving a 23 year sentence for rape and sexual assault. Assists 68 year old former Hollywood producer was diagnosed in quarantine just days after being transferred to the State's maximum security facility. Near buffalo. Weinstein was previously locked up at Rikers Island.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.