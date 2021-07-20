Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Hazy skies across US attributed to wildfires in West
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:47","description":"Many Americans are experiencing poor air quality Tuesday as the smoke from over 80 wildfires travels across the country. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78953766","title":"Hazy skies across US attributed to wildfires in West","url":"/US/video/hazy-skies-us-attributed-wildfires-west-78953766"}