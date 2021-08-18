Head of nonprofit working in Afghanistan urges Biden to help evacuate employees

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Heidi Khun, CEO of the nonprofit organization Roots of Peace, on her 20 years of work in Afghanistan and her pleas for help to evacuate her employees.
4:18 | 08/18/21

