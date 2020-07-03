Now Playing: US 'ramping up testing’ for new coronavirus, expected to 'expand radically': Azar

Now Playing: Mother of 2 missing Idaho children appears in court

Now Playing: Former CDC official responds to coronavirus containment and testing

Now Playing: Trump visits CDC headquarters and insists virus is under control

Now Playing: Health and Human Services secretary responds to COVID-19 crisis: Exclusive

Now Playing: Winter storms continue affecting the Midwest and Northeast

Now Playing: Man who claimed innocence for police shooting executed in Alabama

Now Playing: EBay taking action on price gouging amid coronavirus emergency

Now Playing: President Trump signs coronavirus bill

Now Playing: The fallout from the new coronavirus now spreading coast to coast

Now Playing: Thousands of cruise ship passengers wait off the coast of California

Now Playing: Then vs. Now: History of Corvettes

Now Playing: ABC News All Access: Friday, March 6, 2020

Now Playing: Nashville community donates supplies for tornado victims

Now Playing: Coronavirus crushes stocks for 2nd straight week

Now Playing: Mother of 2 missing children faces multiple charges

Now Playing: Trump surveys Tennessee tornado damage

Now Playing: Video shows opioid-addicted woman ask for medical attention before her death

Now Playing: Bill Clinton says Lewinsky affair was to manage anxieties