Transcript for Heartbreak to hope: Daughter forced to choose between parents on plasma treatment

Heartbreak turn to hopeful about just how invasive this virus can get and quickly. Imagine not one but both parents or brush to the hospital and use your child are tasked with making an unbearable decision of choosing just one of them. To get plasma therapy to trying to improve their condition. Tonight as the race to find a cure and treatment continues. A call to action for those who beat incumbent nineteen your plasma has real potential to save lives. Our Caylee hard time leads us off with this ABC news want exclusive about hope science. And resilience. No vaccine yet. No magic drug no miracle cure. It was late blight and other. Senate. At least. In. The harsh cruelties of the corona virus can hit families incredibly quickly. If I live plus either of them they didn't like Iowa I. Both of your parents on and a layers could you imagine. That we would have been having this conversation now. One after another in 24 hours police had their Griffin's parents when into the icu. And were quickly put on Vanna leaders. I'd lost. Soul. II. I auction and I am. I I tried true days. Because I just shows Eric. Connie Marvin Griffin had been married for 33 years she is light and its sailing. I got that big jokes and it traced it. He rarely beat each other signs. After raising two kids they were joined beat her grandparents. Heather's four year old daughter when they both fell ill. If your family desperate for a lifeline. Doctor. All sure it. Doctors are trying to rapidly determine whether plasma for people who beat Kobe nineteen can be donated to help people who are sick. We're drawing and a lot. People who garnered over this and actually essentially. Passing got immunity. Over your patients are going to listen action. Why are. The immune system produces antibodies to help fight viruses. Three to four weeks after a person recovers from corona virus their plasma which is the yellow part of our blood. Can be trying to see if it has those companies antibodies. If it does those into bodies can be injected into someone else's body. Who may be struggling to produce them. The treatment notice convalescent plasma was first used to combat the Spanish flu in 1918. Ours are with my mom broke all the history that we see with this air. Here's that it is much more like to help or harm when you. Doctor we're vertical long leads the team pioneering this possible treatment at premier health systems in Dayton Ohio. His hospital one of the first in the country to use the FDA authorized class the test protocols. They use the methods developed by the Mayo health clinic is better about two weeks we were able to bringing. An idea on convalescent plasma all the way or wrong. Who actually implementation and why do you or immunity wild optical months team was bracing to implement the program. The calls for donors picking and circulating on social media. I just in their late. Higher that I eight Lindsay haiku is an ER nurse in Cincinnati. She's among the 80% of people who get corona virus only experience mild symptoms and recover fairly quickly. Dini Aaron I like I should not and I should have been network and I. Should be helping everybody the nice back I can do it. She made the one hour drive to Dayton's community blood bank and became just the second recovered cool that patient to donate plasma there. Those are valuable two hours at the clinic and had the potential to change for patients' lives. Election has gotten too and we're usually it will end user I as early as the next. The question who received the blood banks first shipment of plasma. With both parents on violators Heather felt like she was faced with an unimaginable choice. Is I tell my comics his dream out of my. Marvin was responding well to a rather simple treatment plant being rotated onto his stomach it's called prone positioning. And helps increase the amount of oxygen they can get to a patient's lung X. So the decision was made. Connie would receive the experimental tree. This signs of this treatment is working will typically be that wind and 72 hours or so we start seeing clinical improvement. He's Asian what was your reaction when you learned of the decision that your children had to me. Terry underwhelmed. They had to make that decision. I. Because she had just you know. Connie had he incredible strength to talk with us just two weeks after the plasma transfusion that may have saved her life do you seeing. You'd be where you are today if it wasn't for that plasma treatment. Now I don't know what I did Nate. A treatment. Six days after receiving the plasma Connie was taken off the ventilator. Nine patients at premier health have now received convalescent plasma therapy. We have been seeing glimmers a whole. Is it working. We want to assure that we whole. Judgment until we get aggregate eight. Access to this experimental treatment is not as easy get throughout the country as it is in Dayton. The Mayo Clinic telling ABC news the country needs more donors and more distribution of plasma. UB 15100 hospitals nationwide are participating in meals program. Doctors believe this treatment could help at least 12100 patients right now but only 25% of them have actually received a transfusion. Enters the disease because. The more people because we didn't more potential daughter urged as we get more of those people getting over on this disease. As more and more people nationwide join the ranks of the recovered the hope is blood clinics and hospitals are ready to handle an influx of heroes like Lindsay. She wants to donate once a week as long as she has that you two bodies that can help. Do you know how government has nothing he can eking you're about it. And it. Please go out and donate your pocket because news so much happy you're adding Lindsay. You never know whose lives are plasma held seats most plasma donations remain anonymous. And she says that's okay. Because Lindsay and Connie both Cotton Bowl didn't premieres plasma program so early there's a 5050 chance Wendy's plasma went to Connie. I know that you don't know who your donor Reyes. But if you can give that person a message. Well he sent them. I'm. So thankful that you ain't. Donation law. Leads me. They had no need. I would ask. Thank him. They don't know at age given. I really moment I really. I would leave the house my world. Over the weekend. Market strong enough to go home. Each beat you through the roof greeted by his granddaughter. The question. Weir's ma'am off. Now they'll wait together Connie to return yeah. All. Yeah. Connie what's the first thing you want to do. When you get out of that hospital. Listen on the reports. Else why here. Some trash here. Yeah. A keenly. Love you. It's new hood and. She spent trying or she eats and experience here. In a strong team you. Below normal business. Yeah yeah. He and telling you drink and yeah. What a sweet story I suspect this comes Haley joins us now in Caylee at a house Connie doing. Wendy I just got an update from Heather. Nineteen days after Connie was put on a ventilator fighting for her life just two weeks after she received that plasma treatment. Today she tested negative. For Kobe nineteen she has of rehab and therapy had ever she is one step closer to getting back on her front porch in with her family. Just wonderful news so sweet seeing her talking winner granddaughters so. Let's drill down for a moment on these treatments though is still being studied in and they're still not enough dollars at this point. That's like bringing the Mayo Clinic say. There aren't enough donors he gets back to the conversation about the lack of testing in this country right. Now if you don't have a confirmed case of Kobe nineteen you're not have been eligible to donate is still takes us to a new conversation we're having about the prevalence of these antibody test the critics are saying they're a lot of them on the market that haven't been proven reliable but if we can successfully identify all the people who had antibodies to this virus. And didn't even know they had in the first place well that tremendously increases the pool of people. Who could potentially have a life saving impact. Like you're seeing here. So again another example of testing. Being so she and Caylee you of course have recovered now from cove in nineteen and you wanted to donate and and what happened when you tried to do that. Still it's frustrating process so what EC premier health doing in Dayton Ohio they've localize the process they're doing it quickly and additionally because they've cut out any sort of middleman and meetings here in Los Angeles it's been a very frustrating process I spent hours on the phone calling hospitals asking how I get help and they kept pointing to the Red Cross so was more than two weeks ago I first filled out an online donor request form on the Red Cross is website which is a couple of days ago that I finally got a call back and they said now because I am more than 28 days symptom free. I'm eligible to donate can go into a blood thinner tomorrow but they tell me. There is still a health screening parent there's still a chance that I won't be able to help by. I'm hopeful I am so hopeful that I will be able to Lindsay will be optimistic. Caylee thank you so much for bringing us that story we appreciate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.