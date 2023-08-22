Heat continues in part of the country as the South braces for storms

ABC News’ Meteorologist Melissa Griffin is tracking the forecast as Southern California cleans up from hurricane damage and Texas braces for a tropical storm.

August 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live