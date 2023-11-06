Heather Cox Richardson on challenges to democracy in America

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with author and history professor Heather Cox Richardson about current threats to democracy and her new book, "Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America."

November 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live