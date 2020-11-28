Transcript for Heavy rain across northern Gulf Coast

Hey good morning we're happy Saturday after Thanksgiving to everybody if you are traveling or are friends of famine that might be. We've got a storm is developing along the Gulf Coast and impact really the eastern half the country get off already some. Issues are brought some issues to shooting yesterday in the way of flooding that city as you know likes to slug it easily yet they have three to four inches in some of the hour Caroline counties that was enough to his filled the streets there aren't the low itself is gonna. Got a wave along this probably throw about. The interstates on the idea of an idea some of the travel issues I ten is going to be a problem heavier rain another three to six inches potentially as that way develops along that front lists upn did Mississippi and Alabama tonight tomorrow. Georgia in the Carolinas tomorrow night Dan really begins a spin up across Western Pennsylvania and New York. During the day on Monday a windy rainy miserable conditions along I 95. Monday afternoon on the backside it has some colder air will see some significant snows especially near the lakes many were from an inch to maybe have a foot of snow. In some spots as cold air dries all the way down. Into the deep sell. That's tech what's happening naturally led allies are now for a look. At your local forecast.

