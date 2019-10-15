Transcript for Heavy in the South, Nor'easter coming to Northeast

Well time now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday morning. A storm system is moving through the south bringing heavy rain from Louisiana to Georgia with up to five inches possible. And a short period of time creating a risk for flash flooding that same system will move into the northeastern US tomorrow. Looking at today's high temperatures New Orleans and doubts will hit 89 but the rain will keep Atlanta from going above 67. Cities from Denver to Boston we'll top out in the low sixties. And Phoenix will be warmer than Honolulu Hawaii reaching 92.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.