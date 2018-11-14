Transcript for Heightened security in Brooklyn, New York, as El Chapo trial continues

Announced over to the trial of accused drug lord I'll chop O Guzman got off to a dramatic start if you can even call it the start. The opening arguments had to be delayed because two of the anonymous jurors. Already had to be replaced with Johnson is at the courthouse in Brooklyn whit what happened with these jurors. Well Diane as you mentioned really dramatic start before those opening statements even began this is been a long process with jurors complaining worried about their security. Their safety and also the time that this trial's guilt going to take expected to last up to four months. I'm gonna get into that just second to wanna deal lay of the land here is you can see this street by paper of the courthouse. Pretty much empty media tripod and cameras as a lot of the journalists have rushed inside for those opening statements to get back underway again today the unprecedented security this street blocked off Pierson no cars are able to pass their front of the building. But as you mentioned those two jurors really came as a surprise for those who were in the courtroom one juror actually delivered a hand written note to the judge expressing that she she had problems with anxiety. And medical issues had a note from a doctor in the judge fearing that this juror could actually break down crying. During the trial. Decided to go ahead and dismiss her a second juror who is self employed express financial concerns and said that he simply couldn't manage that the months long trial it would be too much or financial burden to. To him and is spam whites so those jurors were dismissed. And replace the opening statements yesterday morning got under way. Guzman is facing seventeen counts including drug trafficking murder. Kidnapping he's accused of a more than almost three dozen murders and a variety of different crimes the prosecution pinning him to be this this. This drug kingpin who for decades she. Murdered and slaughtered those were his competitors anything that got in his way. Described event as being important reedy and and and was able to come up with billions of dollars through this through through his elaborate to drugs deals over the years. Had a diamond encrusted pistol gold plated AK forty sevens so there is this this myth of el chapo Guzman that was created and that is something that the defense is actually trying to fight against saying that this is all basically. A hit job from the governments of US and Mexico winds actually putting the blame on his deputy that he was the real man in charge who's running things. While I Guzman was actually on the run and escaping from two prisons. And I will be interesting to see if that defense works the prosecution is trying to argue they shouldn't even be able to say that. So they're already off to quite the dramatic start on several levels with. But I in terms of safety and security and they're just seem to be so many concerns surrounding that in this trial not only. Those I'll chop O have a history of breaking out of maximum security prisons. But I know you know in terms of the jury people might be wondering why it been so difficult to retain the jurors but their own security is one of the big concerns as well. Well you can imagine what they are keeping the jurors' names anonymous and all of this and planned. Keep it that way after the trial is overby you can imagine what this man Guzman is accused of years and years that prosecution is is. Pinning its almost three dozen homicides on him that he was connected to they say. So there is their fear is a real issue with the jury answered those jurors are being escorted to and from the courthouse by US marshals every single day there's extra security also for any of the witnesses who may be called in this facility is actually. Receiving its its. Unprecedented level security it's the most security on a daily basis at this courthouse. In the history. Of the buildings even imagine what's going on here everything cut off there's also all. A lot that we don't know about el chapo Guzman and actually where he's been housed as the trial is taking place we know that he was in maximum security facility in Manhattan. In solitary confinement for a period of time but what is happening now and where exactly he is during the trial because they don't want to shut down the Brooklyn Bridge every single time he's passing back and forth. So there's a lot of unknowns about. How this is all playing out right now but security a top priority in you can imagine why. As this trial plays out Diane rightfully so with Johnson from the courthouse in Brooklyn where we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.