Transcript for Helicopter company suspends operations following Kobe Bryant crash

The owner of the helicopter that crashed killing Kobe Bryant has now suspended all flights indefinitely. A preliminary report on the cause of the crash could be ready within two weeks. A local newspaper reports the company operating the flight was involved in three prior crashes dating back to 1985. Two of them were blamed on engine failure. The mayor of Los Angeles says the city is now making plans for a memorial to honor Kobe Bryant. The lakers wolves play their first game tonight since the crash in the NBA's changing the format of the league's all star game to pay tribute to Coakley.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.