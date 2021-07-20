Hero cop catches people jumping from burning home

More
A cop is being hailed as a hero after body camera footage showed him responding to a building engulfed in flames before catching people jumping out of a window.
0:25 | 07/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hero cop catches people jumping from burning home
A dramatic rescue caught on camera at Western New York a police officer was seen racing towards this house on fire in Jamestown a family was trapped inside. He urged them to jump from an upstairs window to safety take a listen. I just just. I got your. While everyone though is expected to be okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"A cop is being hailed as a hero after body camera footage showed him responding to a building engulfed in flames before catching people jumping out of a window.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78942332","title":"Hero cop catches people jumping from burning home","url":"/US/video/hero-cop-catches-people-jumping-burning-home-78942332"}