Transcript for Hero cop catches people jumping from burning home
A dramatic rescue caught on camera at Western New York a police officer was seen racing towards this house on fire in Jamestown a family was trapped inside. He urged them to jump from an upstairs window to safety take a listen. I just just. I got your. While everyone though is expected to be okay.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
