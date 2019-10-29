Transcript for Hero dog cornered terrorist leader in raid

There was another very good boy who played a major role and in this operation a wounded hero you see I'm right here this officer a beautiful Belgian Malinois. The same breed used in the mission to hunt Osama bin Laden's I'm joined by Stephanie Ramos come to give me more. I'm Stephanie you have all the that ends in Alps about what role. This hero played in the capture so can you just let us now absolutely so this dog played a huge role in this top secret mission in Syria to find. Ice this leader opera Dottie president trump himself senate that this dog. And its handler cornered Alba Donnie through debt and tunnels. In eventually Abu Dhabi detonated his suicide wrestling himself and his three children are present trump also said. That initial lead the delta force team that was on this mission. Why is going to launch a robot for use throughout these tunnels but because of the fast moving situation they decided on sending. In their super dog and that's exactly what it is and you mentioned the type of breed that Belgian Mullen law. This is the type of dog we see on these special operations missions because they are so. Athletic their aggressive and that's what experts say they want on this type of mission don't want to take a dog that's going to shy away or kind of get nervous they want a high strung dog to move through. And complete the mission and that's exactly what the stocked at it seems so specific it's like they've narrowed it down to this specific breed it's like no other one would work. Right right they do have two other breed sad eyed Dutch shepherd German shepherd as well but. But the Belgian mall in the law is the one that isn't haven't read it typically used for these special operations missions and as I said. They're so Smart and also there's their their senses are so keen enough that they need their eyesight. There are sense of smell much more sensitive than any human. So I want you to just give us an idea of the training. That these dogs go through because obviously the US forces are going through a series training for these missions but what of the dogs have to do. So typically these military working dogs will train at lack Lynn air force base in San Antonio Texas and they're training class about. Four months or so and don't get the base sick. Obedience classes and also advanced training classes as well and Kendall there'll be this period we're the dog will train together with its handler because of course. They need to be able to understand each other handler needs to know when. This dog is is sniffing out explosives or need something worth the need to be able to communities so they spend that time. At this air force base training to come to build that relationship but as I mentioned their senses are so keen they're able to. Sniff out explosives drugs seek out the enemy and like this dog did it this past weekend. It's fascinating game really they are at least accelerating rate I won't want settling this guy was wounded but he's doing okay now he is this dog at bug was wounded but he at the Pentagon officials say that he is that the dog we don't know that the here sheep the dog. Is back to work in the region with its him. I rank Stephanie around most breaking it down we appreciate that and we're glad about it OK thank you.

