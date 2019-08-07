Transcript for Heroic uncle who rushed into burning home to save niece says he'd do it again

You know I got brown I think. I mean give Brandon her Jeanne I am sure so so gone over ticket kid. With gauze covering his face arms and back Derrick bird want you to know how special his niece Mercedes and nephews junior and Rory RR. And that's why when fire broke out Thursday morning at their Aberdeen home he jumped into action helping the kid's mother Kayla his sister. Kailee Wong and think it does I ran downstairs. You know government. Sir judge advocates are junior and I February at the window. But eight year old Mercedes was afraid to jump then when her mom fell off the roof Mercedes fell back into the burning room. You screaming financing. In letters that there in an unused and the Rangers ran right up those stairs and then push straight to the fire to burn it. If you of bringing me. There's an and then I got her to ushered us there on their case issued the decision was and breathing in smoke and ninety's which cater. Fascinated. Mercedes and six year old junior were airlifted to our review as was Derek he's being hailed as a hero from helper to survive. Paper or your source it's a lot of heart a lot of courage. I say here are decision actor from anything that you. I think I'm back the house appears to be a total loss with the firefighters and police just thankful nobody die all thanks to the quick action of a loving uncle. Do again I ruin I don't care. I ruined I run Raikkonen it and even if it ever heard.

