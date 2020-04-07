Transcript for High heat in much of US on Independence Day

Beautiful here in Westport where the cooling breeze for parts of the northeast. And some fiery she's across parts of southern cal points let's get that up first there was a fire and I call them out our fire about seventy to a a hundred acres burned there but they got out quickly with some air support. In San Bernardino and we do have an elevated fire risk today. Ought not terribly hot out there but certainly low levels of humidity and some gusty winds. As of the fires are burning and be a tough the tough to battle there's also some big circle talk more about that debit here's a heat. Heat indices what it feels like with the humidity will be up and over ninety degrees across it pretty much Jason two thirds of the country and appeal at a 103 in Dallas 94 degrees in Atlanta nine degrees in DC. And I'll based few showers and thunderstorms. Across parts of the southeast with that heat humidity and has some of the thunderstorms across the northern plains. Could become severe elsewhere. Fairly pleasant for this. 4 July. Check what's happening Ashley's time now for a look at your local forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.