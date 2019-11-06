Transcript for High school dance team member dies during summer workout

This war breaking scene filled with dozens of hugs and tears laid out Monday evening as friends and family of seventeen year old. A least appear Foyt gathered outside her family's home in stone mountain. Where they showed tremendous strength as they honor the apple will of teens memory. And I'll. Sixth birthday he went through Kuwait and delay. This means. Most current giving me hours to get a rising senior who worked torture earn a spot on the radio Melton high school dance to pressure as she tried out she didn't making me. For certain risk that a year's cities classes. I'm that we can expect these rules chat at a low. She made it but we showed up to the DeKalb County campus Monday morning that they port in a summer workout with teammates when she suddenly collapsed on the track. Seen here from new show operative. First responders rushed her to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead is a beautiful spewed. Com. Right now the exact cause of death remains a mystery. But her brother believes there are two possibilities. Pointers that was. Severe dehydration and other one is that she may have had a heart problem meantime her family and friends are now focused on the positive impact she made. It's such a short amount of time.

