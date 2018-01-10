High school football player dies after hit

A Georgia football player has died from a brain injury he sustained on the field. Also, a college player remains in critical condition after suffering a head injury. ABC News' Kendis Gibson reports.
3:00 | 10/01/18

High school football player dies after hit

