High waters take over Michigan streets

More
High winds and rising water levels on Lake Michigan led to flooding in the streets of New Buffalo and more flooding is expected.
0:59 | 11/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for High waters take over Michigan streets
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"High winds and rising water levels on Lake Michigan led to flooding in the streets of New Buffalo and more flooding is expected. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66765590","title":"High waters take over Michigan streets","url":"/US/video/high-waters-michigan-streets-66765590"}