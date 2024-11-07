Highway worker dodges truck on New York interstate

A highway worker is lucky to be alive after a crash on Interstate 81 in New York state.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live