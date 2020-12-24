Hiker finds ice circle near waterfall in Maine

More
A hiker spotted an ice circle spinning on top of the Smalls Falls waterfall after heavy snowfall in the area.
0:56 | 12/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hiker finds ice circle near waterfall in Maine
And now. Yeah. Can. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"A hiker spotted an ice circle spinning on top of the Smalls Falls waterfall after heavy snowfall in the area.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74903130","title":"Hiker finds ice circle near waterfall in Maine","url":"/US/video/hiker-finds-ice-circle-waterfall-maine-74903130"}