2 hikers, injured dog rescued with the help of a drone

More
A firefighter in New Mexico used his personal drone to help rescue the stranded hikers and their injured dog.
1:24 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 hikers, injured dog rescued with the help of a drone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55232924,"title":"2 hikers, injured dog rescued with the help of a drone","duration":"1:24","description":"A firefighter in New Mexico used his personal drone to help rescue the stranded hikers and their injured dog.","url":"/US/video/hikers-injured-dog-rescued-drone-55232924","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.