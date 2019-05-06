Transcript for Historic flooding in Heartland, water levels rise

The heartland is bracing for more rain with major rivers already approaching record levels. Comes near Kansas City have been flooded by the Missouri River the water is six feet deep in some areas. And on the other side of the state the Mississippi River is now at the second highest level on record and it hasn't crested yet. Meanwhile Arkansas the National Guard has been working to shore up levees along the Arkansas River.

