In historic test, ship-fired missile successfully intercepts ICBM

More
The first-of-its-kind missile test means the U.S. has another layer of defense against North Korean ICBMs.
3:24 | 11/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for In historic test, ship-fired missile successfully intercepts ICBM
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:24","description":"The first-of-its-kind missile test means the U.S. has another layer of defense against North Korean ICBMs.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74259093","title":"In historic test, ship-fired missile successfully intercepts ICBM","url":"/US/video/historic-test-ship-fired-missile-successfully-intercepts-icbm-74259093"}