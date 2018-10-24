Transcript for Historic voter turnout ahead of midterms

At mid term elections less than two weeks away but already there was record turnout early voters have been lining up for hours and look at this fager more than. Seven million people have now voted early compared to just. One point nine million at this point during the last mid term elections in 2014. This morning the enthusiasm the state the voter turnout all riding high in the mid term elections in Texas senator Ted Cruz and federal. Overwork during a closer than expected fight. More than half million people cast their ballots on the first day -- early voting shattering mid term records. The last midterm cycle abysmal voter turnout in Texas fiftieth out of the fifty states Republicans. Have turned out in mid term years in Texas that has been a fact of life it has the change for Democrats if that's what works gonna win. Experts say it's too early to draw conclusions but the high voter turnout appears to be warring at least one Republican. Brian Kemp who's running for governor in Georgia against Democrats Stacey Abrams he would become the first black woman governor in America. And Rolling Stone releasing audio of camp saying the surge in early voting concern ten. After this unprecedented. Number of that was fun he didn't concern us especially hurt by. Yeah. They're. The Georgia race not without controversy. 53000. Voter registrations are on hold most of them black voters. Because of a new law which says a voter's registration application in driver's license. Have to match. A missing middle name were different at Chris means a application gets suspended and as a current secretary of state camp. Is in charge of carrying out that law which critics called a conflict of interest. I'm not give up a business Bob I want to count. I have had this as well be that this but we handle. During a debate last night can deny that he's trying to suppress the vote and said any flag registration can be sorted out of election sites are voter can cast a provisional ballot. If you look at the numbers of minority participation. In Georgia's. 23%. We have a million more people own our voter rolls today. Then we had one out took office Abrams facing her own controversy after a video surfaced showing her as a college freshman. Burning a Georgia State flag in 1992. That flag however with the confederate symbol was replaced in 2001. I along with many other georgians including the governor of Georgia. We're deeply disturbed by the racial divisiveness that was embedded in the state flag with that confederate symbol ten years later my opponent. Sprang camp actually voted to remove that symbol. The stakes are high and for the Democrats former President Obama and Vice President Biden as well as Bernie Sanders all hitting the campaign trail. And as Election Day approaches. President is raising eyebrows by spreading false claims about that caravan of migrants traveling through Mexico with no evidence the president blamed Democrats. Including middle easterners are among the crowd but he now acknowledges is no evidence to that. There's no proof of anything there's no proof of anything. But they could very will be meanwhile overnight new evidence that caravan is thinning. Down to 3000 from an estimated 7000. As more except asylum or agree to return to an jurist many struggling with the heat in the squalid conditions. And back to the politics now nine a new poll shows Democrats are on the verge of taking control of the house but they have only a small lead in several battleground districts.

