-
Now Playing: Could measles put you at risk for other infections?
-
Now Playing: No new measles cases reported for first time in 2019
-
Now Playing: NYC measles outbreak 'effectively over': Officials
-
Now Playing: A brief history: Measles in America
-
Now Playing: CDC warns of early flu spike
-
Now Playing: Parents struggle to recognize depression in teens
-
Now Playing: Winter Skin Survival Guide: Tips to battle dry skin in cold weather
-
Now Playing: New CDC warning as 30 states report flu activity
-
Now Playing: NY brings lawsuit against Juul for marketing to kids
-
Now Playing: 5 more deaths linked to mold at Seattle Children’s Hospital
-
Now Playing: Inside the lab that discovered the possible link in vaping related illness
-
Now Playing: Incredible weight loss journey
-
Now Playing: Cameron Mathison speaks out 8 weeks after surgery for kidney cancer
-
Now Playing: Stents no more effective than drugs for heart disease: Study
-
Now Playing: Trump may be retreating on his proposed vaping ban
-
Now Playing: New study casting doubt on conventional medical treatments of heart disease
-
Now Playing: FDA warns about possibly unsafe products at Dollar Tree, Family Tree
-
Now Playing: Trump administration pushes for transparency in health care costs
-
Now Playing: Nike debuts Air Zoom Pulse sneakers for nurses, doctors, and home health providers
-
Now Playing: Mom shares plea after 19-year-old dies from toxic shock syndrome