Transcript for HIV campaign suspended over raunchy condom packaging

Each of the ten packages puts a Utah spin on a sexual joke such as UN to have sex film or beaver and SL UT. They were created by Salt Lake City advertising firm of communications. To create a beehive buzz for the Utah department of health's new HIV awareness campaign. But on Wednesday governor Herbert vetoed the tongue in cheek packaging and stopped distribution his office released a statement reading in part. The governor understands the importance of the Utah department of health conducting a campaign to educate you tones about HIV prevention. He does not however approve the use of sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer funded campaign the Health Department also released a statement the Utah department of health apologizes for the offensive packaging included on condoms distributed as part of an HIV campaign. The designs did not go through necessary approval channels and we have asked our partners to stop distributing them immediately. We regret the loot in nature of the branding I showed the suggestive sleeves to several people in downtown Salt Lake City ticket there reaction. It's kind of weird that they took that. In that direction and labeled them like that has always does where it's supposed to mean that can be a joke on enter whatever I mean if that's making people laugh maybe. No make it more like that people use them and think about it so I feel like it could be a good thing. You know teach there around thing is funniest people enjoy getting the out. You know do pay attention to. They say things like tossed the jell O salad enjoy your mountain fill more beavers 69. Funny or offensive. A hilarious a lot of daddy it's great you're promoting say sexist Olivia.

