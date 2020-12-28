Transcript for 2 holiday storms to bring turbulent weather to US

Turning to the weather a major storm is set to move across the country. Busted a look at your Monday forecast. That storm starts with mountain snow in Southern California. And the Rockies were up to three feet could fall today then moves into the northern plains. Leader in the week another storm emerges from the gulf bringing rain to most of the eastern US for New Year's Eve. Large parts of the country will get either snow or rain this weekend flooding is possible. And that of red area on the not checking today's temperatures mild in the northeast thirties around the Great Lakes only nineteen in Minneapolis. Warm along the Gulf Coast 57 LA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.