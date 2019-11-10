Transcript for Homeless man randomly attacks 7-year-old boy

Though the other news that I want to begin with a shocking crime in Queens two young Brothers playing in their front yard. When a crazed man comes up picture of where the boys and then frozen to the ground. On his head toward tonight's in the hospital the attacker also in the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation why in the world did this happen. Here's I was whose reporter Jindal. They were waiting for pizza on the front stoop of their grandfather's home in Q gardens two young boys their parents were inside the home. But all leaving soon for the airport. When a stranger suddenly walked toward the boys. And picked up the seven year old this. Some people say homeless I don't know whether some of whom mostly deranged. Individual. Came into my driveway. Picked up my grandson slim program. Other child ran into the home to get the parents. There were two of them out here wanted to. Cameron again when you heard his green remove some things it became apparent smoke isn't as great understanding is where the child was. An ambulance came for the boy end this video shows the scene as the police took the suspect into custody about a block and a half away word spread quickly. Even to the kids in the neighborhood Alice did and then they like yeah. Bellevue dad's hand you folks here in Q gardens considerate safe still. Every week all we could have medalists can affect anybody everywhere and it's a very serious problem. That little seven year old boy was seriously hurt. But he will survive. Yes the confession. Is in the pediatric intensive care unit at tones in Los Angeles. Stable but critical condition. And the hope we'll be okay. The summary of that seven year old boy asked us not to use his name the suspect was taken into custody taken to Jamaica hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed yet. Into gardens Jim Dolan channel seven Eyewitness News.

