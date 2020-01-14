Transcript for Homeless moms evicted from vacant house

A crowd watched videos and sometimes chanted and taunted as sheriff's deputies entered a home on magnolia street in Oakland. At 5 o'clock this morning to evict a group of homeless mothers who had moved in to the empty house. The sheriff's department said they had to use a battering ram to get inside the home. The doors were barricaded. They had fortified that the words and making entry into the residence was very difficult. They had come up with the system. In a way to. A secure those doors to make it difficult. For us from the home observers protested peacefully and questioned why it tactical team in riot gear with needed to evict homeless mothers to. They have full fatigues on. Like dress and where they are if they are fifteens but what are they intending to do what did they think that people or hear of it didn't. But knowing some of the threats that were out there and some of the things that had been said we had to have. People on standby in the event severe emergency including a ballistic vehicle in case we had to do. Rescues. Either citizens or people in the home or officers on the scene. Dominique walker is the homeless mother who first moved into the home in November she was not in the house at the time she says she was doing an interview in Berkeley. But she says she would have refused to leave and would have gone to jail if she had been here. This is them opening this does not think in person for you really want to jailed in holiday is this club disk. This house. It was a statement it was a sample of what it means to have been an opening that capsule little victory. Where steal big story it and we're gonna keep their own a spokesperson for the company that owns the home says this was the right outcome. It is the best solution goes home both belong to which would own and obviously that the solution to Oakland housing crisis. He's in having people spewing out of people's homes and we lubricants. And seizures.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.