Former homeless teen gets full scholarship to Harvard

More
Richard Jenkins attends Girard College in Philadelphia.
1:11 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former homeless teen gets full scholarship to Harvard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55414019,"title":"Former homeless teen gets full scholarship to Harvard","duration":"1:11","description":"Richard Jenkins attends Girard College in Philadelphia.","url":"/US/video/homeless-teen-full-scholarship-harvard-55414019","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.