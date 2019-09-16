Transcript for Homeowner shoots and kills 3 masked men

This is video we got as deputy spoke to witnesses and gathered evidence including two guns the sheriff told me the three young men shot were all wearing masks deputies found them outside the home. One lying near the edge of a driveway and the other two up the road a bit after the homeowner called 911 for help. We saw one of their shoes and a yard the sheriff says the homeowner was outside around for this morning when the violence happened a neighbor heard the gunfire and ran out to help. It's class asking being. Sound like a hand. Then I heard somebody have it and assault rifle. And it was smooth shots that came out. Deputies say they don't know who owned the two guns they found there still looking into that this is video we got shortly after the shooting when deputies have a neighborhood walked off. Investigators say three people were at the home including a woman when the shooting happened the homeowner who shot is a man. Neighbors say he's a truck driver who owns a semi automatic rifle and is highly protective of his mother. At this point investigators believe this could be a stand your ground case evolving an attempted home invasion. Or robbery we asked of the young victims had a history of crime or violence in the past right now deputies say. They're still trying to identify them.

