Transcript for Horse dies at Santa Anita on 2nd day of races

Another tragedy on the track at Santa Anita as a three year old COLT named and tack had to be euthanized on date to move the tracks fall season. Officials say the horse suffered two broken for lends. I don't think Chris he concluded all patients is being handled together and persuasive. Anyway it's terrible and I saw many Britons die each. Over the winter and spring seasons thirty horses die the deaths prompting protests. And major changes at Santa Anita including banning race day medications. And creating a new review process of a horse's health before it hits the starting gate. She's more serious things have available remained reform as we see fit. This latest death another blow to sanity to his reputation the ongoing controversy being blamed for significant drop in track attendance. In a statement the track's owners say quote. As is protocol at San Anita we will open an immediate review into what factors could have contributed to and tech's injury. Opponents say clearly more needs to be done to protect the animals group. Cruelty to the animals I don't think it's fair. I think someone has investigated even further maybe this state to be involved.

