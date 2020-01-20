Transcript for 3 horses euthanized in 3 days at Santa Anita Park

New safety questions are being raised at a California racetrack a horse died Sunday at Santa Anita park the third of course that and three days. Protesters are calling for a horse racing to be banned. 42 horses have now died in the lots thirteen months but the track release a statement touting its overall safety rate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.