3 horses euthanized in 3 days at Santa Anita Park

The most recent euthanizations bring the total number of horse deaths at the park to 42 since December 2018.
0:18 | 01/20/20

New safety questions are being raised at a California racetrack a horse died Sunday at Santa Anita park the third of course that and three days. Protesters are calling for a horse racing to be banned. 42 horses have now died in the lots thirteen months but the track release a statement touting its overall safety rate.

