Transcript for Hospital chief talks danger of vaccine misinformation

Numbers are on a theory steam. Rise here now. I mean honestly we're all feeling stressed about it. Leave. We honestly don't we thought it was over he though he got through this. And now we're having to. To go back into the same crisis. And now we just worn. You know we've been doing this for a year and a half we literally come into the hospital. Where it is it is. Doing Glenn patients dying you know patients. Sick feeling terrible feeling like I can't bringing. And then you go outside and people are saying it's a gentle people saying it's not real biggest concern right now is relief order. The most vulnerable. Portions of our community. The people that either. King get vaccinated like children under age twelve. The people that cannot. Mask consistently. And it this plane it's it's honestly it's depressing to think that. We've become so so looked so war we've become so. Selfish. We're not thinking about the most vulnerable people in our. We have an opportunity to help take care those folks and we're not doing it and I'm glad to prove a point you know no one wins and everybody gets. No one wins and if people lose their moms and dads and Brothers and you know sisters and your kids to cope at night. What are we doing here I can't believe we're here honestly and to keep saying I cannot believe it. This was predictable. And this was preventable the first we didn't have a choice we didn't have a vaccine. Honestly he didn't know. We had no idea. You know large volumes of coming patience. Coming into the health systems. Would impact us and how would impact the non of the patients out. We know how he Portland's. Wheaton. You know. How awful it is sad but true medical emergency and be in the emergency room and not be able to people that work hours. Because there's just no space but the patient. We shouldn't be used here. That majority of these patients are. I honestly. It is it's frustrating. You know that's what Weaver. We're hoping and praying for. When he initially came this pandemic we were looking for. We're looking to the scientists for some sort of treatment some sort of cure and vaccine that can help us prevent this you know. That would make this. Deadly virus no longer deadly you know. This is exactly what we want it. And me you know the end is in our technology that has been around for years in England and working on for years. And that technology reporter in this scenario it worked for this illness at this particular type of buyers. And enabled him to create a vaccine. And now people take it. And we were all walking around we are on beneficiaries of vaccines that means. Our online and healthy now because we didn't have to get polio we didn't have to. Survive measles or you know. The monster. You know people are dying and did theory at you know because the I have been vaccinated against those things we had an opportunity to regular people don't die from cocaine. If we can get people to get vaccinated and we're just we're fighting against this. The maddening misinformation. That is literally killing. It is literally killing people and you see the stories over and over again patients come into the hospital received for sick you know. They can't breathe. They're saying they wish that they had gotten the vaccine that shouldn't have to happen to you personally porting radio you know. He CE number of those stories. Sort of says it's maddening I can't believe that we're here again.

