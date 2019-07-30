Transcript for 3 sent to hospital after partial roof collapse

If he can't just a normal day on the job for nine construction workers but they're pouring concrete on the seventh floor. Moments later felt the ground shake the floor shake and then all of a sudden they'll floor caved in. We also. Felt right in the middle the concrete gave way up partial collapse that ended on the fifth floor. Where two other workers wore doesn't happen today there was underneath that got it worse split open. Have him get out. The damage visible from above to workers loaded on to rescue baskets brought to safety and all nine injured a some with broken bones others said to have back injuries. The building reported to be up to date on its inspections. Today as senior city inspectors said based on the collapse. The shoring for the concrete wasn't sufficient. But the contractors says but 'cause the roof is designed from tightly spaced steel trusses. It doesn't include intermediate shoring as in a typical building. The site remains closed until inspectors determined it's safe to at her but this worker is debating whether he'll be back. Makes you want to think twice we're going to outside going up there. Deborah prickly ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

