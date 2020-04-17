Transcript for Hospital workers claim they faced retaliation

Hospital workers are of course in the front line soldiers in this war against an invisible enemy but. So they were sent into battle in adequately armed and when some tried to bring in additional protection. They say retaliation followed ABC's Diane Macedo has this report. In the battle against co bid nineteen health care workers are on the front lines there thank every day for their service in different ways around the world. But some are now speaking out saying while they fight to protect the public there being punished for trying to protect themselves and now is the end period getting impatient here. Hopefully not only is secretly it's next on ice cap. Doctor nearly buckle Lou says in late march she traveled from post falls Idaho to fill in at a rehab facility in Boise. Where she arrived to work wearing her own and 95 masks. Two. No no issues. It came in the next day and island sat down via CC EO. T in our hospital just three have us off and so that I could or might ask what reason did it's against hospital Alice eats you have your own PP. Well as well if you her PP he. Everyone wants where PP. We don't have a so. I wasn't fast. And that's an upstairs. Especially if you didn't put miss that I turned his suit patients. I think Tom that I wouldn't be able to return it eight insisted on where my. She says she refused to work without her and 95 and was terminated. A hospital tells ABC news. That Bob hello refused to follow its policy barring outside masks. That they offered her simple respiratory masks because the N 95 wasn't quote medically indicated for her work in a rehab facility. That's green tell patients with Kobe nineteen symptoms. And that they have enough PPE for their needs. Buckle Lou insists her main concern was protecting the patient's she says she's not clear what this incident means for her career. But she adds that as an independent contractor she feels she had more freedom to speak out. Then doctors on staff. Not security and privileged to speak outs. And seeing it right or not for an important crime partners Don crew lack says she had a similar experience at virtual boy he's hospital in New Jersey. After she says she returned to work while still recovering from pneumonia. When I arrived on the unit I was and then a hairy carry any weight mass that was comparable issue her and my opinion I was tormented had to Wear masks. Unless I was going yeah. Coley and her. She was actively wearing gloves as walking around the. Or you're you're you're telling you to take off your while she was wearing a. And then she says in the ninety's I you lock your British surgical masks EG EO. And I said I don't understand why I said I'm just trying to protect myself. I said. And I'm getting over an ammonia I'm. We feel strongly suggests that new greeting your career. Knock out the. After her story made local news in early April -- Lex says the hospital changed its policy allowing employees to bring their own masks but she said it would not meet her request to provide all employees with and 95 masks and still would not allow her to Wear gloves at her workstation. I mean I was told that. My actions her putting her to a and placed it at risk on I 98 year. And I had T option. You either resign or be terminated. Ultimately she was terminated losing my first inning. Or what is ready. That shouldn't dirty thing. And took over. For a greater good. And I took an go. To protects. Patients. And I don't see what I did wrong. The hospital tells ABC news it provides and 95 masks to staff who treat cove in nineteen patience. Or those awaiting test results and those in high risk areas like the icu or ER. It says keeping our front line health care workers safe is always our top priority. But it's not just doctors and nurses who say they're at risk. Illinois hospital security guard marvell moody says he was told on March 10 he couldn't Wear any kind of master work even after explaining his elderly mother he cares for has preconditions. Awarded next to protect myself because where they'll part of the hospital are working age where first contact with patients. And we have a lot of patients coming in calls and its seeking Neil. He says he asked why doctors and nurses were allowed masks but not hand. My supervisor informed we did it causes hysteria and asked concerned for his mother he stayed home unpaid. But as he tried to go back after the hospital changed its policy. Colosseum in Old Bailey is local on the schedule but it never got all of you know you were for companies would see years and 04 straight below you know lower. Moody is now suing a loss at the hospital says it's reviewing. Telling ABC news that it's committed to maintaining the safest environment possible for patients and staff. Our thanks to Diane for that.

