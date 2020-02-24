Transcript for 7 hospitalized after gun goes off in dance hall

And police are investigating a shooting at a flea market in Houston the building where the market is held was hosting a dance event. Police say a man claims his gun misfired wounding one person in the lag they say that bullet then ricocheted. Possibly hitting six other people the gun owner was taken into custody. Ohio a massive fire in suburban Cleveland video there on your screen flames destroyed. This luxury Condo building under construction and Rocky River high winds blew ash over interstate ninety forcing police to shut down a section of the highway. Fortunately no one was hurt.

