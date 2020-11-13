Transcript for Hospitals becoming overwhelmed as officials look to curb the spread

And infectious disease specialist doctor Tyler enjoys now for more on this doctor Allen and the US set records for new cases in the last three days in a rose so is a virus spreading because. Precautions aren't working or because people are following them. Good morning Diane you know the issue is we know the right precautions by. Obviously we're on the eve and and it's not working suspension after going the wrong direction we have to think about where most of the cases are currently in the US and right now maturity are within our homes we're used to mask in public now that can be uneven depending on what state you're from but we have to take advantage of knowing where this virus is so when we come back home we have people coming and shape we have kids that are going to school coming back we have to be careful we have to make tough decisions just like we heard the mayor say both Porsche and masking in the home opening those windows. Being apart from the closest people that we love hearts on the steps we're gonna help. Not to take. As state and local officials are implementing new restrictions here New York for example bars and restaurants now have to close at 10 PM show. And gatherings in private homes are limited to ten people. How where it. Those limits how effective are they. So Massachusetts is doing the same as New York these are jury. Critical. Measures that are being taken but we don't know is are they enough this cult in nineteen jet. It's taken off and taken off with a vengeance it's unclear whether this is going to be enough or whether we're gonna help to do more to get this bar is under control. It's time thing to me that we talked to the mayor of Jersey City yesterday he's in a note in corona virus is not a bad after 10 PM so why would X limiting the amount of time that restaurants for example can be opened. Make a difference. I. Well you know again I think part of it helps to do with the informal social gatherings and and and they get togethers and we do know that this virus likes indoor transmissions we just heard some studies about more cases occurring in restaurants and Jim was. Andy Andy and other places where people are congregating. So I think the hold is what we're trying to do of course is balanced lives with lightly hearts and soon. By meet Michelle to replace guidance between the hours attend Yemen is fighting. You know the hope is that guts enough to get this under control and that remains unclear. Now we know all these decisions are really difficult to make for anybody in charge stash. Shield hospitals and overflowed tans are popping up as hospitals are overwhelmed in several states we heard the mayor to lose just saying she worries that may be coming soon print and then push. How does that affect quality of care when you get to that point. Right and this is really concerning you're releasing the military triage and across the country were carried about guilt hospitals being popped up we're hearing about mobile morgues in certain states. You know the stay at home guidance the current accuse we're not what we're doing things that we half. Have to do these are extraordinary efforts what I will single these hospitals is. That as long as we have Smart experienced people were dedicated to patients managing this and then you give them the right equipment. Our patients are in good hands. Now with field hospitals sometimes you're not utilized especially the ones there were only dedicated to non cogan nineteen patients so not all field hospitals are the same way she. And in the beginning of the pandemic police navy medical ship stepped in to provide support in New York in LA when they were hot spots should. How do you offer that kind of support when hospitalizations are rising in every region. It's a great point I mean this is really sobering the number of cases I mean I'm just I had a dream that we're going to be having 200000 cases in 2000 deaths today and I'm afraid that's going to be your reality sooner than later but remember something helps pay. When when you have a talented team Princeton's take Doctors Without Borders international independent liberal leash organization. Because most challenging places in the world right now. They have come to the United States and by the way they're not just here for this wave they were here for sure the first wave as well it was long as we have people. Dedicated to taking cure patients. I think we are gonna get through this but it's going to be. Capturing oil yeah I know here in New York when we were on the hot spot we saw doctors and medical professionals coming in from all over the country and in some cases the world's that is the one bright spot in all of this is when you seen the power of people coming together and all list. If I can keep your firm greet you. A few more minutes I just wanna that you have been a couple of your questions good idea again invited them on twittered opposed to my Twitter page of they had questions and as such units that gets me one she. She is from actually asking about the safety of hugging outside if you're both wearing a mask and your outside he can some wanna hug. OK so. I think you can't end but you have to individual I think if you're the most vulnerable risk group you may want to. Just sit out and I know that's so difficult because should you know especially when our parents and grandparents did. The elderly we haven't been putting them enough so we have to be careful by high life that you sit outdoors and I what is it one that the Diane how I don't think the hardy is the most dangerous part of this it's what you do before the college and what you. After the hugs to you if you within that six foot radius if you take your mascot. If you are talking more or talking a lot of boys those are more dangerous then any instantaneous ha so you think about that. To bring blankets on a single in the hot but then you you carry on in conversation around a table as if that parts okay wrench the other question was about this season what is it about winter. That makes it so dangerous when it comes to the virus is it just people getting together indoors or is there something more to it. There's a bunch of things Diana and and positions of great question because remember in 1918 the great influenza it was the second wave that winter wave that really was the most deadly a lot of it does have to do with being indoors. Property indoors this virus loves you ignore transmission where the ventilation is not as good as being outdoors you don't win when you look at how to work hell breaks they're few and far between as not to say you can't. A cluster but the major super sporting events have been ignored also this virus likes dry cold air think about the hockey arena that's why hockey has been one of the sports where we've seen clusters. So you don't win when you when did you care lacks humidity. Then it's easier for the armed virus discredit also in the winter months are you calls when you go to the back of the nose and throat it's drier so art show the other thing that. Got away inspections don't work quite as well. All right doctor Todd Tyler and we appreciate you letting his pastor you with all of our questions this morning and every morning and do it thank you.

