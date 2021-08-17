No hostile interactions, no attack, no threat by Taliban: Pentagon

More
The Department of Defense updated the situation in Afghanistan, saying the speed of evacuation will increase.
32:06 | 08/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No hostile interactions, no attack, no threat by Taliban: Pentagon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"32:06","description":"The Department of Defense updated the situation in Afghanistan, saying the speed of evacuation will increase.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79501048","title":"No hostile interactions, no attack, no threat by Taliban: Pentagon","url":"/US/video/hostile-interactions-attack-threat-taliban-pentagon-79501048"}