Hotel clerk grabs gun from robbery suspect

More
Surveillance footage shows a hotel employee in Kentucky turning the tables on an armed suspect.
1:14 | 10/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hotel clerk grabs gun from robbery suspect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Surveillance footage shows a hotel employee in Kentucky turning the tables on an armed suspect.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66174658","title":"Hotel clerk grabs gun from robbery suspect","url":"/US/video/hotel-clerk-grabs-gun-robbery-suspect-66174658"}