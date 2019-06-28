Transcript for Hottest day of the year expected for Northeast

Time now for a look at your weather for this Friday morning. A severe thunderstorm ripped through southeastern Wisconsin leaving a trail of destruction at Carroll university. A roof was blown off in a tree hit the physical therapy building. And in Texas three children have died in the last three days from overheating in hot cars. An eighteen month old boy was left in a car while his father was working it was 92 degrees outside but 135. Degrees in the car. Looking at today's high temperatures ninety's from New York to Washington DC and more heat again today from Kansas City to Chicago.

