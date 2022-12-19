House committee expected to refer criminal charges for Trump

Sources tell ABC News the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will ask the DOJ to prosecute former President Donald Trump on charges of obstructing an official proceeding.

December 19, 2022

