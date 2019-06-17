Transcript for House explodes in New Jersey

Every effective Ridgefield New Jersey and the sight of that house explosion that happened just a short time ago an Eyewitness News reporters upon Kim just arrived on the scene some found. What are you know so far. Or David owner than we take you right into what we're seeing here that. Is the roof of that home level to the ground mounted you can tell but behind those firefighters there are still. Battling flames coming up from the ground through the roof now we saw smoke. As far as Sunday at George Washington Bridge is we're heading over here I think we've seen some shots in the sky news copter seven but. Down below you really see just the power in the impact of that explosion you've got debris. All out to the sidewalk your obviously a large response first responders. Police and firefighters police aren't confirming indeed there was an explosion here on Abbot avenue. Neighbors say they heard it they grab their kids and man for safety one resident describes it. As similar to the noise you hear when a plane crashes that's what they thought perhaps of what that first. Now the mayor we're told is on the way to the scene will get some updates soon I'm sure and dizzying do you promises an update as soon as there was dead here but. But we can tell us that they multi floor paid two or three floor home that is now level. The Edwin can head over to the left it looks like. Go home that was. Leveled looks a little bit similar to the one next to admit a brick. But two or three stories high no word yet on injuries but again as we learn more from here on the scene we'll get those updates to you that's latest here. Somebody can't tell Simon. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.