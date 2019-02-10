Transcript for House listing with 'Scream' mask goes viral

Well with Halloween just a few weeks waking believe that a homeless saying in Michigan's capital. It's going viral thanks to a scary addition. Realtor Jane's Pio up. Added a horror movie look at four bedroom home in Lansing shots of the house include pile dressed like the ghost face killer and film scream. He's at the homeowners are friends that may told him to have fun with the lift they. I. Know right now are you all a bit too far PE.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.