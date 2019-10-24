-
Now Playing: Tiniest Astros fans cheer on team during the World Series
-
Now Playing: Nationals win 2nd game of World Series
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles wows the crowd at Game 2 of the World Series
-
Now Playing: 7 children rescued in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Desperate search for missing 14-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Houston Astros fire assistant general manager after outburst
-
Now Playing: Artists take over Green-Wood Cemetery for spooky performance
-
Now Playing: Trump to visit HBCU for presidential justice forum
-
Now Playing: Newsom on power outages: 'Corporate greed meeting climate change'
-
Now Playing: Countdown to first Democratic primaries
-
Now Playing: Tumult in the Middle East after US withdraws from Syria
-
Now Playing: Undecided voters weigh Democratic candidates' electability
-
Now Playing: US prisons and jails use AI to mass-monitor millions of inmate calls
-
Now Playing: ‘NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary’ of China: Pence
-
Now Playing: Man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: Cross country runner disqualified for wearing hijab
-
Now Playing: New video released of California teen shooting
-
Now Playing: Facebook CEO grilled on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: California wildfires force evacuations
-
Now Playing: Wildfire scorches California wine country causing major damage