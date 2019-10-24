Transcript for Houston Astros fire assistant general manager after outburst

As you know we've released a statement. And in that statement. We've set a couple things first of all apologies to Stephanie and two. The rest of the people that were involved in the incidents. We have. Separated with Brenda top any longer an employee. The Astros. His behavior was inappropriate and not represented. Who the Astros are and our culture and what we stand for. That original. Reaction by the Astros was wrong. And we own it as an organization. They were. Many people involved in reviewing that proving that. And I'm not gonna get into the details of that it was wrong it was the astros' decision. And that's that's criminally that.

