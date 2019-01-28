Transcript for 5 Houston officers injured in shooting; 2 suspects dead

Shortly before 5 o'clock the officers and narcotics officers attempted to. Serve its search warrant on the location 300. Hardy street they announced themselves as usual police officers while simultaneously reaching the front door of the residence immediately upon reaching the door. As the op Fisher's came under fire from. One or two suspects inside the house we're not sure how me the suspects fired this time it's. Imagine it was a pretty chaotic scene over there are no investigations. Unfold. As a result of the exchange of gunfire. Between our officers. And one or two suspects. We have. By Abbas or officers injured. War were struck by gunfire. Two officers have. Are currently in surgery. They're insured referred gunfire. Sustained. And they are in critical but stable condition. And we're hopeful that with the prayers this community that they will recover but again they are in critical condition two other officers were shot. And they will remain. Hospitalized for observation for at least 24 hour period. They were struck by gunfire. But they are the are basically ambulatory and they're expected to make a full recovery. We're roster sustained an injury during the gun battle it's important to note that once the officers. Initially the in this initial indications are once the officers reached the door in the gunship. The gunfire began from the suspect's. Of one of the suspects actually be treated momentarily to the back of the room and then that suspect came back in again engage the officers and and gunfire. Two suspects were struck by return gunfire by members of the Houston Police Department. Those suspects who wants we were able to render the scene safe by swat were pronounced deceased at the scene from return gunfire from the officers.

