Transcript for Houston search for murder suspect on the run

I'm Marcus Moore in Houston where we have been following the stunning case of a well known Doctor Who was murdered as he rode his bicycle to work. And police are now saying that he may have been targeted. All or grudge spending two decades we have been outside the suspect Houston home this is where. Police executed a search warrant yesterday. They have named their prime suspect is 62 year old Joseph Pappas. They say he is the one who's been seen in surveillance pictures. Appearing to follow doctor mark how Schenectady a prominent doctor cardiologist here who. A once treated former president George H. W. Bush police saying that on the morning of July 20 Friday morning. Pappas off on a bicycle. Followed the doctor as he rode his bike to work that morning. And it in the surveillance pictures that police say you can see Pappas wearing a backpack and appearing to to follow the doctor and at one point. Passing the doctor. Eventually pulling out a gun police say and shooting and and killing the doctor. Now a relative says that she knows Pappas. As a responsible person a loving person and that he never showed any signs that he might try to seek revenge for his mother's death but that is what police are alleging this morning. As they continue to search for Pappas who they say might still be all the same ten speed bike they say was is. In the murder and they've described him as incredibly fit and that he writes extensively. And the search for practice continues. Caucus more for ABC news in Houston.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.