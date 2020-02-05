Houston woman living in her car serves meals to homeless

Dominick Sejohn Walton, 27, buys the groceries herself or uses leftovers from her employer, a nonprofit that serves meals to low-income families.
05/02/20

Transcript for Houston woman living in her car serves meals to homeless

